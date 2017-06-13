Repairing Your Credibility: Advice

Good reputation is essential to a profitable business. People often make their choices on which business to use by the reputation of the company. Customers know that they will get the best service if they use a company with a good reputation. You can put your company in that position. Read this article to learn about reputation management

Before putting too much effort in reputation management online, check to see how much you need, if any. Search your business with Google and Bing. Do negative results come up? Do the websites and blogs your business runs only show up on a few hits or none at all? Answering yes to either question means that you have work cut out.

If you use social media sites, you need to be able to track the success of each post. There are several programs available online to help you track mentions of your business. These programs will also informs you of when a user shares your post with his friends and family members.

Never have a public argument with a member of your audience. This is a great way to show people that you are not concerned with their needs. Whenever there is a public disagreement with a business and an individual, the company is usually made out to be the bad guy, so be careful.

Set realistic expectations with your customers. If you own a small business, let your customers know when you will respond to their questions. If you cannot answer every question immediately, place a banner saying that all questions will be answered within a certain amount of time, such as within 72 hours.

Be nice when interacting online. It's great to post tweets and update your social media status, but this is ineffective unless you are really trying to communicate with those that follow you. If somebody posts questions to your pages on social media, take care to answer it as fast as you can. If a question is asked that you don't know the answer to, let your follower know that you are working to come up with an answer.

Be professional when posting on social media sites. Avoid using Internet jargon and slang such as LOL, YW or TY. Be professional at all times. Respond to comments just like you would to your clients in a face to face meeting. Use proper English and proofread all responses before posting them.

Always remember that there is no way to please everyone. There are many business owners that get so discouraged when they get negative feedback that they allow it to mold the shape of their business. While it doesn't feel good to see negative things about you, do not allow it to get you down.

If you wish to manage a reputation online, you have to pay attention to where people are talking about the company. Get familiar with whatever sites people use to post comments about the industry your business represents. Post links on your webpage to any positive comments, and quickly respond to critical comments.

If the company has made a mistake with a customer, don't hide it. Customers are way too savvy for that. Give into the fact that you made an error and offer a sincere apology. Many times, the customer will forgive you. Quite often, this involves providing something extra for the mistake.

When you have a business, it is very important that you establish a process to handle reviews that are negative. Always respond to negative reviews properly and quickly; otherwise, your silence can come across as indifference. Also, it is just as important to acknowledge any positive reviews with appreciation and reinforcement.

Check to see if your company is listed on Wikipedia. This is a very good thing for your reputation because Wikipedia entries consistently rank high in the search engines. If your company is not listed, it may be a good idea to find a journalistic writer who can create a Wikipedia entry without bias to write one. You shouldn't write it yourself as this would not present a neutral picture of your company.

Always go the extra mile when you deal with your customers. Good customer service leads to good reviews. The more positive reviews you get, the better your business reputation becomes. When you have a lot of 5-star reviews, the occasional one-star review becomes less significant to your overall corporate rating.

Do a survey to gauge the level of satisfaction that your customers are feeling about your business. If the satisfaction is average or lower, you should find out the reason why it is not higher. Learn from this and make your business better. This is how your company can get a better reputation.

Customers like companies that are responsive. When a website visitor contacts you by filling out a form, respond to it within one business day - the sooner, the better. You want to make a a good first impression. When you respond quickly, you are telling your visitor that you are paying attention to his needs. You will quickly develop a reputation of providing great customer service this way.

Something like a breach of security in a customer database can really damage a company's reputation. If your company experienced this problem, do not try to hide it. Notify your customers right away and assure them that measures will be taken to boost security of your data. You can minimize damage to your company's reputation with this approach.

Make sure that your personal social networking pages are completely private to everyone except your friends. While this may seem like you are being irrationally mysterious, the result will be negative people having less of your information to run with. Business pages should always be available to everyone that wants to take a look.

Make sure your company name appears prominently on the most important pages on your website. It should not be awkward looking or out of place. Just be sure to have an attractive logo tastefully placed on the page. It's also a good idea to have the names of important people in your company listed on main pages. This fosters accountability and helps your page gain credibility.

If you understand what to do, reputation management is essential for your company. Use the tips you learned from this article to improve your company's reputation and attract new customers. Do not wait, get started immediately.